Robert Pattinson is excited to play a ‘funny psychopath’

Robert Pattinson, known best for his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise, has definitely made a name for himself. The British actor, who has played many dark characters, will soon be seen in a comedy titled Damsel.

While talking to etonline.com, Robert says it was fun playing a character like this after all the serious characters he has essayed for so long. “It was really fun. I really wanted to do one for ages. I mean, I’ve played a lot of serious psychopaths so I thought I would play a funny psychopath.”

On his career till date, the actor says he has had a fun ride. “The whole ride’s been really great. I’ve just been incredibly lucky in my career and my life. I’m really appreciative of everything,” he said.

David Zellner and Nathan Zellner directorial Damsel stars Robert Pattinson alongside Mia Wasikowska. Samuel Alabaster, played by Robert, is a pioneer who journeys across the country to be with Wasikowska’s Penelope. But things don’t go according to plan when he gets there, and Penelope welcomes him with the sight of a shotgun pointed straight at him. Magnolia Pictures will release Damsel on June 22 in the US.

Robert, who started his film career by playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, has been named one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world, and also ranked as one of the most powerful celebrities in the world in the Forbes Celebrity 100.

