Robert Pattinson confirmed as the new Batman: Reports

Warner Bros has greenlit Robert Pattinson as the new Batman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film on one of the most iconic comic-book superheroes in the world, reported Variety on Friday night. Pattinson takes over from Ben Affleck, whose individual work in the role was overall well-received, but the same could not be said about the films in which he donned the cape.

Pattinson rose to fame first in the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and then by playing the vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight series of films. Since then, he has eschewed mainstream cinema and focused on indies like Good Time, High Life and most recently The Lighthouse with Willem Dafoe.

Dafoe recently endorsed Pattinson for the role. He said in Variety’s The Big Ticket podcast, “He’s got a strong chin. That’s a part of it. Can you imagine anyone with a weak chin ever playing Batman? I don’t think so.”

Batman holds the distinction of being the most adapted comic-book superhero and has been played by actors like Michael Keaton, George Clooney and Christian Bale.

Incidentally, Robert Pattinson is part of the cast of Tenet, the upcoming film by Christopher Nolan, the filmmaker who is credited for redeeming the superhero on the big screen after critically and financially panned Batman & Robin in 1997.

Matt Reeves is also writing the script. It will apparently focus on his detective abilities. Tentatively titled The Batman, it will likely bear no relation with Ben Affleck’s Batman and also the accompanying cinematic universe called DCEU (DC Extended Universe).