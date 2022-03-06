Robert Pattinson got chided for stealing socks from The Batman’s set: ‘I kept getting told from Warner Bros…’

With Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Robert Pattinson appears to have impressed most of the DC fans in the iconic role of the titular superhero. The casting always comes with a lot of expectations, and thus far at least, Battinson is a winner as a broodier, darker take than even Christian Bale’s version in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

Pattinson, however, could not be more different than his character, at least in how he appears in public and interviews and this is why the transformation is all the more impressive. The actor has an easy smile and is quick to laugh. And as it turns out, he is something of a mischief-maker as well. In a recent interview, he revealed that he stole, of all things, socks from The Batman’s sets.

While speaking to BBC Radio 1, he said, “It’s impossible to take anything home from it. I did get a lot of socks. All of my socks are all from Batman.”

“I kept getting told from Warner Bros, ‘You know, it’s fine to have a few, but you take them every day. How many socks do you need? Because we’ve been shooting for a year,'” he added.

Pattinson’s Batman, unlike most other live-action iterations, is not a sorted, professional costumed vigilante. He still has a ways to go before he can truly become the superhero and symbol of fear and justice he aspires to be. In a recent interview with news agency PTI, Reeves had said, “In this iteration, I made a conscious choice that he was going to be emblematic of vengeance. I wanted him to be a Batman in his first couple of years who is still lost in the mystery of being Batman. This was all playing out almost in the shadow side of him so he hadn’t yet reached this place where he could represent hope.”

Meanwhile, The Batman is on its way to a huge box office opening worldwide. In its domestic market (North America), the film has grossed $57 million on Friday, and is expected to earn around $120 million in the opening weekend. This is impressive for an almost three hour movie with a relatively niche audience (it’s more of a police procedural thriller that just happens to have Batman than a full-blown film on the superhero).