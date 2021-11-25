scorecardresearch
Robert Pattinson’s Batman transformation out of this world: Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz, who stars as Catwoman in the upcoming DC film The Batman, said she has "seen a litte" of The Batman.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
Updated: November 25, 2021 4:06:37 pm
The Batman will release on on March 4, 2022.

Actor Zoe Kravitz has praised Robert Pattinson’s transformation as Batman in the new movie. Kravitz, who stars as Catwoman in the upcoming DC film, said she has “seen a litte” of The Batman, reported Variety.

“Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world. (Director) Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this,” Kravitz said.

An iconic character, DC’s Batman has been played by some of the biggest actors in Hollywood, including Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Ben Affleck, and Christian Bale.

The trailer of the new Batman, released last month, showcases the fight between Pattinson’s Dark Knight and the Riddler.

The film is slated for release on March 4, 2022.

