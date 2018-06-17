Robert Pattinson on Twilight series: It was a massive turning point in my life

Robert Pattinson says Twilight changed his life. Robert Pattinson says Twilight changed his life.

Robert Pattinson says his role of Edward Cullen in the Twilight series was a huge “turning point” in his life. The British actor, who became an overnight sensation alongside Kristen Stewart after the vampire love story hit theatres, says the movie also made him consider acting as a full-time profession.

“It was really, really fun. It was a massive turning point in my life. I had an entirely different life after. I wasn’t entirely sure I was going to be an actor until after that movie so I’ll always appreciate it,” Pattinson told E! News.

The Twilight series which consisted of five vampire drama films based on four books by Stephenie Meyer. The role of a vampire (Edward Cullen) played by Robert Pattinson was admired all over the world and it pretty much is the reason behind Robert Pattinson’s stardom. Apart from Kristen Stewart, the series also starred Taylor Lautner.

The 32-year-old actor was speaking on the sidelines of a promotional event of his latest film Damsel. Robert Pattinson plays the role of Samuel Alabaster in Damsel. Samuel is someone who admires horses and can go to the ends of the world, chasing the love of his life – Penelope. The role Penelope is played by Mia Wasikowska. The film’s cast also includes Robert Forster, Devid Zellner, Nathan Zellner. The Zellners not only have played the part but also have directed the movie.

Damsel is set to be released on June 22.

(With inputs from PTI)

