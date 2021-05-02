Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man 3 poster was a rip-off, claims Canadian comic book company, files lawsuit

The new lawsuit filed in a Quebec civil court claims that the Iron Man suit closely resembles the one worn by the Radix character Maxwell. (Photo: Marvel Comics/Horizon Comics)

A copyright infringement lawsuit was filed in Canada against Marvel Entertainment on Monday claimed the company ripped off the design of their movie poster for Iron Man 3 and Avengers: Infinity War, featuring Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel Entertainment has earlier won a lawsuit in the US that claimed the company copied the design of their movie poster for Iron Man 3 featuring Robert Downey Jr from a Canadian comic. The Montreal-based comic book company claimed that there were striking similarities between the armoured costume worn by Robert Downey Jr. and “the suit worn by a Caliban, one of the characters portrayed in Horizon’s Works Radix 1.”

A US District Judge had ruled last year that Horizon failed to prove that the two posters were “strikingly similar,” despite sharing some “noteworthy similarities.” The judgement said that while Horizon produced no evidence of copying, Marvel proved the poster was independently created. The Canadian company had cited the high legal costs and said it was unable to continue the fight.

However, the new lawsuit, filed in a Quebec civil court claims more Marvel movies featuring Iron Man, including Avengers: Infinity War, have continued to appropriate Horizon’s works. It claims that the Iron Man suit closely resembles the one worn by the Radix character Maxwell.

“In sum, not only are the distinctive features raised by Justice Oetken in the American proceeding no longer present in the Infinity War suit, but several additional strikingly similar features to the Radix suit were added,” the suit reads. It also said there are similarities between the characters created by its artistes and Marvel’s Ant-man and Wasp.