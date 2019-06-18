Robert Downey Jr wants an Ironheart movie

Avengers: Endgame, as the name itself suggests, was a major ending within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bringing together pretty much every important character for one final confrontation against Thanos, the film also augured a new, more diverse future for the multi-billion dollar franchise.

Marvel Studios has announced a slew of new projects that make space for more female-led, non-white superheroes. These include a Black Widow movie, a Shang-Chi movie, and so on. Now Robert Downey Jr, who played the role of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU right from its inception until Endgame, has said that he wants an Ironheart movie, a Tony Stark inspired female superhero.

At an event, RDJ was introduced by the current writer on Ironheart’s comic-book series, Eve Ewing, and she herself broke the news. She tweeted, “The real story here is that @RobertDowneyJr said publicly in a room full of people that #Ironheart should be in the MCU. I went straight back to the press area afterward and was like YOU ALL HEARD IT, WRITE THAT DOWN.”

A fifteen-year-old African-American engineering student and tech wizard, Ironheart, whose real name is Riri Williams, she got into the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology due to A scholarship. Like Iron Man, she built a similar suit using material stolen from her college and before she could be caught, she escaped. She continues to improve the prototype and finally gets the seal of approval by none other than Tony Stark, who supports her decision to be a superhero.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, it is a given that we are going to see all our favourite Marvel Comics characters come to life at some point. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has also shown commitment towards this direction.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame is crawling at the box office after a wondrous run. It is still 46 million dollars behind Avatar’s global box office total and trade analysts predict it will end up being a little short of the science fiction adventure. Only a big jump or re-release can make Endgame the biggest movie at the worldwide box office