Robert Downey Jr sets down condition for returning as Iron Man: ‘There would have to be…’

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr was once again asked about his possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the Joe Rogan podcast recently. However, the actor crushed his fans’ dreams when he said that that is not likely to happen anytime soon. He was also asked if he would be game to just voice his character’s part in Marvel’s animated series What If…? Season 2.

“To me, starting up again is off the table. I feel like I’ve done all I could with that character,” said Robert, who had essayed Iron Man for more than a decade of his career, starting with the first ever Iron Man movie, which kicked off the MCU in 2008. His character Tony Stark aka Iron Man was killed off in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame as he sacrificed his life for the greater good.

The actor said that his comeback to the Marvel universe has to be fleshed out carefully and excitingly enough for him to get pumped about the part again: “There would have to be a super compelling argument and a series of events that made it obvious. But the other thing is, I wanna do other stuff.”

Rogan played the advocate of millions of fans as he tried to put up a theory to convince RDJ to consider a return to those films. “Here’s what I think, they go through a few semi-lacklustre Avengers movies without you. There’s a moment where the world’s fate is at stake and they’ve realized they need a super genius. Then, they figure out how to restart that time machine. You step out of that machine and the entire crowd goes wild,” said Rogan. Now only time will tell if Robert Downey Jr ever makes a comeback to the beloved superhero features. For now, one can only hope.