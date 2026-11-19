In a new video released by Marvel Studios on Wednesday, exactly one month before Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theatres worldwide, the actor who defined the MCU as Tony Stark for over a decade spoke about what it took to bring him back, this time not as the hero but as the villain.

“I kind of made my peace with it,” Robert Downey Jr said, referring to his departure from the franchise after Avengers: Endgame in 2019, where Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe from Thanos. “And it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released.”

For five years after Endgame, Robert Downey Jr’s exit from the MCU was treated as permanent, both by the actor and by Marvel. Then came the conversation with Feige. “When it was first broached by Kevin, who said, ‘Hey, do you think you would ever…?” Robert Downey Jr recalled. “And then I really just thought, ‘How many surprises are left?'”