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In a new video released by Marvel Studios on Wednesday, exactly one month before Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theatres worldwide, the actor who defined the MCU as Tony Stark for over a decade spoke about what it took to bring him back, this time not as the hero but as the villain.
“I kind of made my peace with it,” Robert Downey Jr said, referring to his departure from the franchise after Avengers: Endgame in 2019, where Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe from Thanos. “And it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released.”
For five years after Endgame, Robert Downey Jr’s exit from the MCU was treated as permanent, both by the actor and by Marvel. Then came the conversation with Feige. “When it was first broached by Kevin, who said, ‘Hey, do you think you would ever…?” Robert Downey Jr recalled. “And then I really just thought, ‘How many surprises are left?'”
The surprise, as it turned out, was that RDJ would not be returning as Iron Man. He would be playing Victor Von Doom, the iconic Marvel villain also known as Doctor Doom, one of the most powerful and complex antagonists in the comic book universe’s history. The casting was first revealed at Marvel’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, where Downey walked on stage in a Doctor Doom mask, sending the audience into a frenzy.
In the new video, Downey spoke about what makes the character compelling. “Any of these movies is only as good as its villain,” he said. “Victor is a master manipulator, and because of that, there’s levels to the stakes here.”
Also Read: Kevin Feige reveals RDJ’s Doctor Doom was in the works before Jonathan Majors was fired
Marvel president Kevin Feige has said that Doom was always part of the plan for this phase of the MCU and that the character is not intended to be a variant of Tony Stark.
Robert Downey Jr also spoke about the ensemble cast of Doomsday, which brings together characters from across the MCU’s sprawling roster, including the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the New Avengers and the Wakandans. “It’s such a long bench of talent,” he said. “These people are people that I would do any movie with, eight days a week.”
He concluded with a remark that suggested his connection to the Marvel universe goes beyond professional obligation. “We just really keep trying to earn it with every breath,” he said. “It’s really hard to explain the love I have for this.”
About Avengers: Doomsday
Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The screenplay is written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz.
The cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Victor Von Doom, alongside an ensemble that features returning MCU stars and new additions from the Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises. Filming took place between April and September 2025.
Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on December 18, as part of Phase Six of the MCU. It will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, currently scheduled for December 17, 2027.