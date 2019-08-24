Robert Downey Jr: Playing Tony Stark was a great gift

Robert Downey Jr, best known for playing Tony Stark aka Iron Man, on Friday marked his presence at D23 Expo in California. The actor was inducted into the Disney Legends Hall of Fame during the Disney Legends Awards ceremony.

Advertising

As he walked on the stage, the audience went berserk. They chanted his name and shouted, “We love you 3000”. An overwhelmed RDJ replied with a gesture that he explained is a signal of “3000”.

While accepting the award, Robert Downey Jr remembered his first Disney visit. He said, “Here’s a bit of trivia for you. The very first time I went to Disneyland, I was transported to another place — within moments of being arrested. I was brought to a surprisingly friendly recessing center, given a stern warning and returned to, if memory serves, one very disappointed group chaperone.”

The actor added, “I have been sitting on that shame for a while and I am just going to release it here tonight. I would like to make amends to whoever had to detain me for smoking pot in the gondola without a license. And I don’t want to further confuse the issue by insinuating that pot smoking licenses for the gondola are in any way obtainable.”

Robert Downey Jr also talked about playing Tony Stark/Iron Man. “Playing Tony over these many years and that thematic idea that technology can guide our species towards enlightenment or destruction has been really worthwhile. It is an ongoing meditation and a great gift. I am going to thank the fans who made it all possible,” the actor said.

Advertising

RDJ concluded, “This is beautiful. I had a feeling that today would be special. I am delighted to be among such a rich and diverse group of humans who are seeking to reflect many.”

Apart from Robert Downey Jr, Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer, Ming-Na Wen, Hans Zimmer and Wing Chao were recognised for their work over the years.