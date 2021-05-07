Robert Downey Jr’s right hand man Jimmy Rich dies in crash: Actor calls him ‘a brother’, Chris Evans mourns loss

Robert Downey Jr’s personal assistant Jimmy Rich died in a car accident on Wednesday. He was 52. Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Chris Pratt and Jeremy Renner, among others mourned the death of Rich.

Rich worked on nearly two dozen films with Downey Jr, including every Marvel Studios film. They began their fruitful collaboration with 2003’s The Singing Detective.

Downey Jr announced the news on his social media pages. On Instagram, he shared two photos of Rich and wrote in the caption that Rich’s death is “not news”, instead it is a “terrible and shocking tragedy.” He added that Rich was his “brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit.”

“Our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career.. Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent. Peace Be Unto You,” Downey Jr wrote.

Downey Jr’s co-stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also mourned the loss and paid condolences to Rich’s family and friends.

Chris Evans mourned Rich through an Instagram post. Beside a photo of Rich with himself dressed as Captain America, Evans shared, “I don’t have the words. Jimmy Rich was unlike anyone else. He left an indelible impression on everyone he met. No one more so than my brother @robertdowneyjr They were inseparable. I’m sending all my love to Jimmy’s friends and family. Be sure to hug your loved ones tightly and please take the time today to show Downey how many people love him and are here for him during this incredibly dark time.”

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in MCU, replied to Downey Jr’s post, “So sorry mate . Absolutely Heartbreaking .Such a wonderful human. He’ll be missed.”

Another MCU co-star, Mark Ruffalo, replied to the post, “Such a tragedy. Such a good man. I have known him almost as long as I have known you, Robert. Breaks my heart to have Jimmy go over to the other world. You will be missed Jimmy. Thanks for always being real, always being there to lend a hand and showing the way of light forward to so many people. Another sad day.”

Chris Pratt said, “Oh no! 😢 I’m so sorry man. Im praying his family, you and yours. That sucks so bad. I’m so sorry to hear that. He was awesome. Such a tragedy.”

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner wrote in the comments, “Wow. Brother. What a devastating loss.”

Clark Gregg, who played the role of Agent Phil Coulson, wrote. “Ohhhhh man. I am so sorry @robertdowneyjr.”