Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal ‘cross-dress’ as Mister Fantastic, Doctor Doom on Halloween

Robert Downey Jr and Pedro Pascal have surprised Marvel fans with a Halloween post, just over a month ahead of the premiere of Russo Brothers’ long-awaited movie Avengers: Doomsday. On Saturday, Downey Jr shared an Instagram video showing the two dressed as their characters Doctor Doom and Mister Fantasti. However, when they uncovered their faces, there was a surprise in store for fans.

As Robert Downey Jr and Pedro Pascal wearing the iconic costumes, unveiled their faces, it turned out that they’d swapped costumes for a fun Halloween adventure. Downey Jr. revealed himself to be wearing Richards’ Fantastic Four costume, whereas Pascal removed the hood and mask of Doctor Doom to reveal himself as the chief antagonist of the upcoming Marvel movie.

“Victor. Richard. Costume swap!” stated Downey Jr.’s Instagram caption. After revealing the surprise, he said, “Cross-dressing!”, much to Pascal’s amusement. To make matters more hilarious, Pascal was wearing the hood and mask over a green MIT T-shirt.

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“No way this is the multiverse for real (surprise emoji),” commented an Instagram user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr)

“Multiverse of madness (laugher with tears emoji),” added another, referring to Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 2022 movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular superhero role. “Did Loki mess with the timeline again (applause and laughing with tears emojis),” asked a third user, referring to Tom Hiddleston’s Lord of Mischief character altering the timelines in Russo Brothers’ 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.

As per Marvel Comics, Reed Richards and Victor von Doom were college roommates who turn into arch enemies after a tragedy. The Avengers: Doomsday trailer hints at their relationship when Richards addresses Doctor Doom by his real name and asks, “Victor… did you do this?,” thus making the audience wonder what can of worms Doctor Doom has opened in the upcoming film.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU over seven years after his previous character, Tony Stark aka Iron Man, died at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Other Avengers — Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner — will reprise their roles as Thor, Steve Rogers, Bruce Banner aka Hulk, and Hawkeye, respectively. The film is slated to release in Indian cinemas on December 17.

More memorable Halloween costumes

Among the other striking Halloween costumes this year was supermodel Heidi Klum’s, who dressed up as her own severed left hand for the 25th anniversary of her Halloween party, once again asserting her supremacy as the queen of Halloween. “It took a lot of hands to put together this hand. I think, about 10,” she told AP on the red carpet.

Heidi Klum transformed into a bloody severed hand for Halloween as her iconic costume party marked 25 years in New York. #heidiklum #halloween #heidihalloween https://t.co/rxf25FW1Dp — The Associated Press (@AP) November 1, 2026

She also revealed the inspiration behind her look. “My left hand inspired it. I looked at my left hand, and thought I could fit my body inside it. And I did!,” she added. Since she dressed up as a worm in her 2022 Halloween party, Heidi insisted she enjoys dressing up as something “unusual” every year, adding that she never saw anyone dress up as a hand on Halloween before.

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Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti also embraced the Halloween spirit. Priyanka dressed up as Kylie Jenner in her “King Kylie” era, sporting a pink wig. Nick cosplayed as a cowboy, while their four-year-old daughter Malti got decked up as a little “ghost princess”.

“Quite an unlikely alliance.. A Cowboy, a Ghost princess and King Kylie went trick or treating.. Happy Halloween to everyone celebrating #diwaloween season is here,” Priyanka wrote in her Instagram caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

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The other memorable costumes this Halloween included Riverdale actors Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch dressed up as Betty and Welma from popular pre-historic show The Flintstones, Paris Hilton recreating singer Britney Spears’ “I’m a Slave 4 U” performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, and Kim Kardashian cosplaying her 13-year-old daughter North West.