Robert Downey Jr on life after Avengers Endgame: I am not what I did with that studio

Robert Downey Jr, who essayed the iconic character of Iron Man for a decade, recently opened up on life post the completion of the Infinity saga during an interview with Off Camera with Sam Jones.

In a recent interview, Robert Downey Jr spilled the beans on how his life is shaping up post bidding a farewell to the MCU character Iron Man (Source: Instagram/robertdowneyjr).

It has been over two months since Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers Endgame released in theatres, and so many days have passed since the audience left cinema halls with a bittersweet feeling after bidding farewell to one of their favourite superheroes, Iron Man aka Tony Stark.

Speaking about the same, the Endgame star said, “I have not been forced to explore the new frontier of what is my creative and personal life after this.”

Explaining that he is now exploring uncharted territory post his long stint as Iron Man, the actor added, “There’s always a dependency on something that feels like a sure thing. It’s the closest I will ever come to being a trust fund kid.”

The actor, who received worldwide fame and made a fortune from the box office collection of the MCU movies, said that sometimes due to his very close association with the company, he would fear losing his identity as an actor.

“I am not my work. I am not what I did with that studio. I am not that period of time that I spent playing this character. And it sucks, because the kid in all of us wants to be like, ‘No. It’s always going to be summer camp and we’re all holding hands and singing ‘Kumbaya’,” the star concluded.

On the work front, Downey Jr is looking forward to the release of The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. The actor also has Sherlock Holmes 3 in the pipeline.

