Robert Downey Jr: Impossible to predict what is going to happen in Avengers Endgame

Robert Downey Jr was at his flamboyant best at the Avengers: Endgame Asia press conference held in Seoul, South Korea on Monday. The superstar, who plays Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanked fans for giving him and others the opportunity to play the superheroes.

“Just to build relationships with these people has been our lives. Jeremy and I have become fathers since we started doing it together. We found these life-changing experiences. So, I want to thank the fans for the opportunity,” RDJ said.

Recalling the time when he became a part of Marvel Studios in 2008, the actor said, “Professionalism throughout! We were very strangely and groundlessly confident 10 years ago, back when I was allowed only one microphone. It is bigger than that, not the microphones, but the MCU (smiles).”

Avengers: Endgame is being touted as the biggest release of 2019. It is the culmination of the events that took place in the MCU in the last ten years.

Robert Downey Jr also shared that he feels connected with the fans. “Tell me if I am crazy but you get a little objectivity, and you start becoming kind of an observer of this stuff. I see all of you, and I know some of you hold this cinematic universe close to your heart. It has this kind of symbolism. And now I feel like I get to witness this cultural moment that is coming up with a lot of gratitude.”

RDJ also joked about his favourite fan theory that has been doing the rounds before the release of the superhero saga. “My favourite is Ant-Man goes up inside Thanos’ butt and makes himself big. This is exactly what happens.”

On being asked about his rapport with Josh Brolin who plays Thanos, Robert said, “I cannot confirm or deny having any interaction with our nemesis! But I can say that it is impossible to not love Josh Brolin. I think he feels bad that he has to play such a bad guy.”

And when forced to reveal something about the Avengers: Endgame, RDJ said, “It is impossible to predict what’s going to happen.”

Avengers: Endgame is slated for a release on April 26.