Robert Downey Jr’s new video leaves fans shocked: ‘What happened to him?’

Robert Downey J has one of the most amazing comeback stories in Hollywood. Just when everybody thought Downey Jr was history after a series of drug, alcohol and legal issues, he had a massive turnaround thanks to his performance as Tony Stark or Iron Man in MCU.

By the time he retired from the role after Avengers: Endgame, he had become one of the best-known faces in the world — this time for good reason.

But now fans have expressed concern after watching a video he shared on Instagram. In the video, he is wearing a T-shirt from his own venture called FootPrint Coalition and flexes his biceps before laughing and letting go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr)

In the video, Downey Jr, 57, is clean-shaven, looks noticeably thinner than usual and his hair, visible only slightly from a baseball cap, is greyish.

In comments, a fan expressed dismay, writing, “Its sad to see him getting old.” Another wrote, “THATS RDJ???,” they commented. Another fan wrote, “He’s getting old” and added crying face emojis.

Some expressed concern whether he is going through some illness. “what happened to him? He looks quite sick isnt it…,” wondered one fan. One even turned philosophical, saying, “You are beautiful my friend. Growing in wisdom, is not something afforded to everyone. You wear it well❤️ Thank you for all you do👏👏.”

Downey Jr will next be seen playing a supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s multi-starrer film Oppenheimer.