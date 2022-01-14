Robert Downey Jr was jealous of Chris Hemsworth while filming The Avengers, said ‘F*** this guy’: Jeremy Renner

It is easy to see the insane success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as inevitable more than decade into its existence, but many things could have gone wrong. If the early movies had not been successful with both critics and audiences, the MCU would have died an early death. What was established with Robert Downey Jr-starrer Iron Man soon turned into a billion-dollar franchise.

Another thing was to juggle multiple actors and massage their egos so they would play well with others. Jeremy Renner, known for essaying the role of Clint Barton or Hawkeye and who recently appeared in the Disney+ series on the character, opened up about Chris Hemsworth and how he and the others were unfamiliar with his work.

While speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, he spoke about his experience of filming 2012’s The Avengers. He said that while he, Robert Downey Jr, and Scarlett Johansson knew each other, the Australian star Hemsworth was new to them. While Downey Jr played Iron Man and Johansson was Black Widow, Hemsworth played Thor.

“If you ever played any sports, it was like joining a new team. I knew Robert Downey Jr. I knew Scarlett Johansson. I just didn’t know Hemsworth,” Renner said.

He added that Hemsworth made too good of an impression on the cast and crew, as, in Renner’s words, he was “the tallest” and “the most good-looking” of the team. That led Downey Jr to drop the f-bomb and say, “F*** this guy.”

Renner said, “Yeah, he’s amazing, but we didn’t know of him, right? On the first day, we’re all parading around in our costumes. So it looks like it’s Halloween. We’re excited, but equally feeling ridiculous. I feel like we all knew each other somehow, someway, except we didn’t know this Hemsworth guy, because he comes from Australia. And he’s the tallest, he’s the most good-looking… Downey was like, ‘We gotta break his knee. We gotta take him out. This guy’s too good-looking. He’s too tall, he’s too charming, f— this guy.'”

It appears that the ego-slashes off screen translated to the script too as before they united to fight the threat of Loki and the Chitauri, their distinct personalities led to altercations. Iron Man and Thor, for instance, fought against each other as shown in the video embedded above.

The Avengers had loads of action, fun, humour and a smart, slimy villain in Loki. Most of all, the film had an intelligible plot with a solid reason to bring multiple superhero together to form a team. The film proved to be a treat for comic-book fans and delivered in almost everything.