Watch: Robert Downey Jr’s expletive-filled congratulatory message for Scarlett Johansson, says Tom Holland spreading like ‘lawn fungus’

Scarlett Johansson was recently awarded 2021’s annual American Cinematheque Award. The said honour is bestowed for artistes for their contribution to cinema. Some of the recent awardees include Spike Lee, Charlize Theron, and Bradley Cooper.

For the honour, Scarlett, who earlier this year hogged headlines after she sued Disney over her solo Black Widow movie’s hybrid release, was congratulated by other Marvel worthies, including Kevin Feige, Jon Favreau, Chris Evans, Samuel L Jackson, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr.

Downey Jr, who fans say is basically his MCU character Tony Stark in real-life (with all the accompanying wit, intelligence and wealth) pretended to be annoyed after doing multiple congratulatory videos of other celebrities like Laura Dern, and passes on a video message for Scarlett Johansson when his offscreen agent announces her name. “This is Hollywood. We f***ing love to congratulate ourselves,” said Downey Jr in the video.

He goes on to say how he has already done videos for midterm voter drive, Laura Dern birthday song months in advance as “it isn’t even due till the week of February 10th”, Alan Horn retirement message, bar mitzvah greeting for a traffic cop, and Tom Holland “whose sole aim is to proliferate the industry like a f***ing lawn fungus.”

When the agent called Scarlett’s name, Downey Jr said: “I said, ‘N/A with no regrets.’ Oh well, there it is, there’s the guilt hook, ‘All of the other Avengers.’ See, the fact everyone else is doing it is what makes it special to not do it. Put it up on the goddamn prompter, I don’t care. I have no preferences. I have no opinion… I live for this s***.”

But after joking about it, Downey Jr spoke genuinely and highly about Scarlett and her work. To nobody’s surprise, Downey Jr’s message evoked loads of laughter from Scarlett and others in the audience.

“Scarlett, congratulations. I mean, you’re so deserving of this award. You’ve overcome so many obstacles to make space for yourself and others in a sea of overt and sub-intentional misogyny, exerted by everything from studios, directors, and producers to one man toxic flotillas like me. Take it from me, Robert Downey Jr., the shortest leading man since Don Adams in ‘Get Smart’ who rivals Guiliani for least subtle use of Just For Men Touch Of Gray hair dye… How far did we get you to go? Robert, it’s Scarlett and Colin we had two glasses of white wine on a weeknight and felt like clowning you don’t actually put this on a prompter.” He ended with, “F-ck you Scarlett.”

Meanwhile, Johansson seems to have patched up with Disney as she is developing another project for Marvel, but this time as a producer. Reports say it is not Black Widow or its sequels.