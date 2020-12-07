Robert Downey Jr, Don Cheadle honour Chadwick Boseman: ‘His energy and intensity was undeniable’

Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. (Photo: Robert Downey Jr, Marvel Studios and Don Cheadle/Instagram)

Robert Downey Jr and Don Cheadle, Chadwick Boseman’s co-actors in Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently paid an emotional tribute to the late actor through a video message.

The occasion was the 2020 MTV Awards. Boseman was bestowed with the Hero for the Ages award at the ceremony.

Robert Downey Jr said, “The second you first saw him on screen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable. There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman.”

Don Cheadle added, “He had an incredible power to unify people in their love for his work and their respect for him as a person. The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose, and that will be his legacy.”

Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

He was best known for playing the role of T’Challa/Black Panther in MCU movies. Before he briefly appeared as the superhero in Russo Brothers’ Captain America: Civil War, the actor had made his name due to the portrayal of baseball star Jackie Robinson alongside Harrison Ford in the 2013 movie 42.

He reprised the role of Black Panther in 2018’s solo movie of the same name, and subsequently in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Chadwick Boseman is also remembered for playing an American soldier called Norman in Da 5 Bloods, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, James Brown in Get on Up, and so on.

