Robert Downey Jr’s blue-haired new look divides fans: ‘What happened to Iron Man?’

Actor Robert Downey Jr debuted his new short-cropped blue hair look in a recent video that he shared on social media. Downey took to Twitter to share a fun video of his son’s Malibu Little League team winning the AAA championship.

The actor panned his camera towards the scoreboard, and then pointed it at himself, revealing his new hairdo. He added a selfie with wife Susan Downey in a follow-up tweet. “Congrats are in order for the Malibu Little League 2022 AAA champs! Big thanks to Coach Alfano, Coach Sullivan and Coach Mark. Dodgers brought the heat!!” he wrote.

Downey often shows off his colourful appearances on social media. He has previously dressed up as the Easter bunny, a pinata, and Tigger. But on the big screen, he’s probably best known as Tony Stark/Iron Man. He last appeared as the superhero in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, after playing the character since 2008’s Iron Man.

Having now semi-retired from acting, Downey has appeared only in the failed franchise-starter Dolittle post his decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will next be seen in director Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Set pictures revealed Downey’s grey-haired look in the film, about the father of the atomic bomb. He has remained busy as a producer, though. He executive produced the shows Perry Mason and Sweet Tooth.

He recently attracted attention online when he was revealed to be looking unusually thin. But fans seemed to love the new blue-haired look. “Blue hair don’t care! You just gotta love it,” one person wrote in the replies. But another seemed concerned. They wrote, “This is for a movie role right? Surely he’s not that old now.” Another one wanted to know, “What happened to our Iron Man?” The actor has made it clear that he has no plans to resurrect Tony Stark anytime soon.