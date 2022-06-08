scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Must Read

Robert Downey Jr’s blue-haired new look divides fans: ‘What happened to Iron Man?’

Robert Downey Jr's new blue-haired look left his fans with mixed feelings. Check it out here.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 8, 2022 9:31:32 am
Robert Downey Jr debuted his new look in a couple of social media posts.

Actor Robert Downey Jr debuted his new short-cropped blue hair look in a recent video that he shared on social media. Downey took to Twitter to share a fun video of his son’s Malibu Little League team winning the AAA championship.

The actor panned his camera towards the scoreboard, and then pointed it at himself, revealing his new hairdo. He added a selfie with wife Susan Downey in a follow-up tweet. “Congrats are in order for the Malibu Little League 2022 AAA champs! Big thanks to Coach Alfano, Coach Sullivan and Coach Mark. Dodgers brought the heat!!” he wrote.

 

Also read |When Robert Downey Jr turned real-life superhero, helped an injured woman and flirted with her: ‘You have no idea…’

Downey often shows off his colourful appearances on social media. He has previously dressed up as the Easter bunny, a pinata, and Tigger. But on the big screen, he’s probably best known as Tony Stark/Iron Man. He last appeared as the superhero in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, after playing the character since 2008’s Iron Man.

Having now semi-retired from acting, Downey has appeared only in the failed franchise-starter Dolittle post his decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will next be seen in director Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Set pictures revealed Downey’s grey-haired look in the film, about the father of the atomic bomb. He has remained busy as a producer, though. He executive produced the shows Perry Mason and Sweet Tooth.

He recently attracted attention online when he was revealed to be looking unusually thin. But fans seemed to love the new blue-haired look. “Blue hair don’t care! You just gotta love it,” one person wrote in the replies. But another seemed concerned. They wrote, “This is for a movie role right? Surely he’s not that old now.” Another one wanted to know, “What happened to our Iron Man?” The actor has made it clear that he has no plans to resurrect Tony Stark anytime soon.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Happy birthday Neha Kakkar: 10 times husband Rohanpreet Singh expressed his love for the singer
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 08: Latest News
Advertisement