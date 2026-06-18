Robert Downey Jr is building Dr Doom from scratch: ‘Avengers Doomsday won’t be a let down’

When it was announced that Robert Downey Jr would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time not as Iron Man, but as the far more complex Doctor Doom, the internet erupted with excitement. Since then, anticipation for Avengers: Doomsday has only continued to grow. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, the film is among the most eagerly awaited releases of the year worldwide.

‘We have laboured long and hard’

Recently, Downey Jr opened up about the pressure of returning to the MCU in such a significant role. Speaking to Comic Book Reporter, the actor said he has been drawing inspiration from the Russo brothers’ approach to stay grounded amid the expectations. “I’m quite odd in that I try to stay as removed from a subjective experience of things as I can. So I try to think like the brothers. I try to feel like I’m in the writing room. I try to feel all that stuff. But eventually, there are so many big shoes to step into that I just have to go, ‘What hasn’t been done as well as it can be done yet?’ We’re always looking for that opportunity.”