Robert Downey Jr remembers late assistant Jimmy Rich’s ‘lightning wit, huge heart’ on his first death anniversary

Hollywood actor and Marvel star Robert Downey Jr remembered his personal assistant Jimmy Rich on the latter’s first death anniversary on Thursday. Jimmy died in a car accident on May 5, 2021. RDJ took to his Instagram handle and posted several candid photos and some video clips of Jimmy. “For the 1 year anniversary of Jimmy Rich’s cosmic mic drop, I felt the need to share a glimpse into his lightning wit, huge heart, and at times, profound simplicity,” he wrote in the caption.

In one of the clips, Jimmy is seen talking about how he’d describe his job. He says, “My drive and my ambition, determination and all that stuff is simply to be service to others. One right-hand man is kind of like your hand-all. So, what’s the job description? Honestly, there’s no job description.”

In another video, he’s asked “What makes Jimmy ‘Jimmy’?” to which he cheekily suggests that it’s a “unique combination.”

Jimmy Rich worked with Downey Jr in nearly two dozen films, including every Marvel Studios film. The actor, known for playing Iron Man, announced the news of Jimmy’s demise on social media last year.

The sudden death left the entire Marvel family shocked with almost every actor, director and the studio offering condolences. Chris Hemsworth, who appears as Thor in MCU, in his tribute called Jimmy “a wonderful human.”

Chris Evans, who played Captain America wrote, “I don’t have the words. Jimmy Rich was unlike anyone else. He left an indelible impression on everyone he met.” Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Joe and Anthony Russo, and many others also remembered Jimmy Rich.