Robert De Niro: Trump is a New Yorker I would never want to meet

Robert De Niro says US President Donald Trump is a New Yorker who he never would want to meet. He also called the Trump presidency a nightmare.

“He (Trump) is a New Yorker who I never would want to meet, and now he’s president,” said Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)

Actor Robert De Niro says he would never want to meet US President Donald Trump. The actor expressed his views in an interview with CNN International, read a statement.

“I know what kind of person this guy is. He’s a New Yorker who I never would want to meet, and now he’s president. The reason I wouldn’t want to meet him is because of the kind of person he is as we all know now — it’s nothing new,” De Niro said when asked about Trump.

“It’s disgraceful, but we’ll get past it. It will be one of those things that will be like a nightmare that you remember. We will be five years from now saying, remember all that stuff how terrible it was? And at least I lived to see the time when this will all pass, like any nightmare,” he added.

Talking about his ninth collaboration with filmmaker Martin Scorsese with The Irishman, he said: “It started over 11 years ago with a book called I Heard You Paint Houses, which is really what the title will be. Everyone refers to it as The Irishman, but it really – but that’s the title.”

He further said, “And I think that Marty wants to use that title, which I like better really, though, ‘The Irishman’s’ a good title. It’s very specific about Jimmy Hoffa’s killing — Al Pacino plays Hoffa, Joe Pesci plays a character named Russell Bufalino, who was a big part of all of this, and the three of us are very close and friends. And I’m – don’t want to give it away I suppose, but anyway then you’ll see.”

Robert De Niro will also star as a talk show host in Todd Phillips’ DC film, Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix. The movie wrapped filming recently and will release on October 4, 2019.

