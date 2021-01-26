scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Must Read

Robert De Niro to lead Netflix’s The Formula

Robert De Niro returns to Netflix following his work in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | January 26, 2021 2:34:33 pm
Robert De Niro sag speechRobert De Niro's upcoming projects include Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and David O Russell's untitled film. (Photo: AP)

Veteran actor Robert De Niro and Star Wars franchise alum John Boyega have teamed up for Netflix’s upcoming thriller The Formula.

Gerard McMurray, the director behind The First Purge and Burning Sands, will helm the movie, which is based on his original idea, the streamer said in a statement.

The story will follow a Formula One racing prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver to save the only family he has left.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

McMurray will also produce the film through his recently formed production company Buppie Productions. Jane Rosenthal, De Niro and Berry Welsh are other producers.

Boyega most recently starred in Steve McQueen’s acclaimed anthology film series Small Axe. He is currently in production on They Cloned Tyrone with Jamie Foxx.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

De Niro returns to Netflix following his work in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, which also stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

His upcoming projects include Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, and David O Russell’s untitled film.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

bollywood celebrities republic day
Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre and others celebrate 72nd Republic Day

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 26: Latest News

Advertisement