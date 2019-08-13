Robert De Niro, Shia LaBeouf to lead crime drama After Exile

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro and actor Shia LaBeouf are set to star in an upcoming independent crime drama After Exile.
According to Variety, the duo will play a father and son in the movie.
LaBeouf will essay the role of an ex-con who, after being released from prison for killing a man, is trying to get back to his old life with his father (De Niro) so that they can save his younger brother from a life of drugs and crime.
De Niro will play another ex-con suffering from alcoholism and guilt.
Joshua Michael Stern is directing the movie from a script by Anthony Thorne and Michael Tovo.
Thorne and Steve Snyder of Pacific Shore Films are producing the project, while Les Cohen will serve as executive producer.