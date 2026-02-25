Robert De Niro calls President Donald Trump ‘the enemy of US,’ struggles to hold back tears as he says, ‘you can’t divide people’

Known for not mincing words while discussing politics, particularly when voicing his concerns about the authorities’ misgovernance, legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro recently doubled down on his criticism of the Donald Trump administration and urged fellow Americans to “save the country” from his clutches. During the conversation, the two-time Academy Award-winning thespian even broke down in tears, and maintained that such separatist attempts should be resisted.

During an appearance on MS NOW’s “The Best People with Nicolle Wallace” podcast, he alleged, “Trump is the enemy of this country, let’s not kid ourselves. It’s that simple. Everybody has to stick together to get them out and get back on track. We can all argue and fight about our little differences and all that. This is the big problem.”

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Madhavan says Dubai audience to fly to India on March 19 to watch Ranveer Singh film, claims it’ll end films based on India-Pak

As the conversation progressed, the interviewer referenced De Niro’s 1981 Academy Award acceptance speech, where he thanked everyone. When asked why he always prioritised “lifting up everybody around,” the octogenarian actor choked up. Struggling to hold back his tears, he said, “You have to… You have to lift people up. You have to bring them together. Period. You can’t divide people. You can’t win that way.”

De Niro added, “It’s a no-win situation, and look what we have, look who we have there. It’s almost like a destiny to have this thing there, destroying… attempting to destroy this country and maybe not even understanding why. So, it’s up to us to protect the country.”

‘Even if Trump dies…’

During the conversation, he also urged people not to allow the current happenings in the country to continue. “People have to resist, resist, resist, resist, resist. That’s the only way. There’s no magic. There’s no nothing… People are not going to go away, even if Trump dies for some reason by having an illness or something. Parts of that movement are still there, and that’s the scary part. It has to be neutralised by the people.”

De Niro has always been a staunch critic of US President Trump, even during his first tenure (2017-2021). They have also had wars of words and public feuds. It may be recalled that in May 2024, De Niro was scheduled to accept a leadership award from the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), but the latter revoked the honour after he spoke out against Trump outside a courthouse where the latter’s hush money trial was taking place, The Hill reported.

Story continues below this ad

ICYMI | What Aditya Chopra told Vishal Jethwa before working with Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2: ‘You’re working with a…’

Widely regarded as one of the greatest actors world cinema has ever seen, De Niro won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in director Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part II (1974) and earned the trophy for Best Actor for Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull (1980). He was most recently seen in the action thriller Tin Soldier (2025).