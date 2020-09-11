Robert De Niro, John Malkovich to star in Wash Me in the River

Wash Me in the River's filming will start in Georgia and Puerto Rico in November. (Photos: Georges Biard/CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0) and Elena Ringo http://www.elena-ringo.com / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0)

Veteran actors Robert De Niro and John Malkovich have teamed up for filmmaker Randall Emmett’s second directorial Wash Me in the River.

The movie, which has a script from Adam Taylor Barker, will also star musician Machine Gun Kelly, reported Deadline.

Described as an action-thriller in the vein of No Country for Old Men, the movie will follow a recovering opioid addict who seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiance’s death. Two cops are hot on his trail.

Randall Emmett is currently working on his first directorial production, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which also features Machine Gun Kelly opposite his real-life girlfriend, actor Megan Fox.

The filmmaker will start filming Wash Me in the River in Georgia and Puerto Rico in November.

Randall Emmett, George Furla, and Tim Sullivan will produce the project, with Alex Eckert, Nicholas D’Angelo, and Lydia Hull serving as executive producers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.