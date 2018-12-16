Robert De Niro inspired Bradley Cooper to direct

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper says veteran actor Robert De Niro motivated him to take the idea of directing a film seriously.

Cooper, who made his directorial debut with critically-acclaimed A Star Is Born, says De Niro urged him to turn director during their time on Limitless.

”I tried to get him to do this movie, Limitless, and combine two characters. That was the first time I tried to cast a movie, even though I wasn’t the director, and I went to see him in his hotel room.”

”I was pitching him the whole thing and then he wound up saying yes, which blew my mind because he was my hero. After that movie, he said he thought I should direct,” Cooper told the Hollywood Reporter.

A Star Is Born also features Lady Gaga.

A Star is Born has been widely-praised, perhaps as one of the best films of the year, due to Bradley Cooper’s work and his decision to bring in Lady Gaga for the lead role. The film also got nominated for quite a few Golden Globes, including Best Picture, and Best Director and Best Actor nods for Cooper.

It was a project that originally was set to be directed by Clint Eastwood, with Beyoncé as the star. The film was chosen by both the National Board of Review and American Film Institute as one of the Top 10 Films of 2018, and received five nominations at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Drama.