Lizzie McGuire actor Robert Carradine dies by suicide at 71 after 20-year battle with bipolar disorder; family says his condition ‘got the better of him’

Lizzie McGuire star Robert Carradine has died aged 71. The Revenge of the Nerds actor’s brother Keith Carradine revealed his sibling took his own life after a “nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder”, a mental health condition marked by extreme mood changes.

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away,” Carradine’s family said in a statement to Deadline. “In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder,” they added.