Road to Oscars 2019: The Favourite should take home the Best Original Screenplay award

For the Best Original category at Oscars 2019, the race will likely boil down to either Green Book or The Favourite. Roma looks to be the Best Picture favourite and Vice has been more divisive than the rest, critically speaking. First Reformed, though a worthy contender in my opinion, has not garnered much attention during the awards season.

Advertising

Green Book is about African-American musician Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) and his driver and bodyguard Tony Vallelonga (Viggo Mortensen). The latter is charged with escorting Shirley through the American Deep South.

The title of the film derives from the eponymous real-life book first published in the 1930s. It was basically a guidebook for African-American roadtrippers to find friendly food and stay for them without fear of race-based persecution.

The film is written by Farrelly, Brian Hayes Currieand Tony’s son Nick Vallelonga. The screenplay focuses on the ‘heartwarming’ aspect of the premise, without saying anything particularly profound. While this makes for an entertaining movie (bolstered by flawless central performances), the Academy jury might be put off by unadorned, unsophisticated storytelling.

The Favourite is another beast altogether. Nothing unsophisticated about this one. Dialogue in The Favourite is saturated with acerbic wit and deadpan and often delightfully dirty British humour. The script was written as early as 1998 by Deborah Davis. Tony McNamara did some additional work.

While the film is based on actual events, much of what happens in it is invented. Scandalous revelations brush shoulders with court intrigue in The Favourite. It is a story of power,

Advertising

The Favourite appears to be, well, favourite to take the trophy. However, Green Book might still pull off a surprise despite controversies plaguing it. It did won the Golden Globe in this category, after all.