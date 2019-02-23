Road to Oscars 2019: Can You Ever Forgive Me should win Best Adapted Screenplay award

Translating a book into meaningful and entertaining cinema is no easy task. And these writers did a fine job of doing just that. While The Coen Brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs was a rollicking western American ride, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman was a dark comedy that served its purpose. On the other hand, Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk was poetry in motion, however, it’s Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty’s witty, wholly soulful and fun Can You Ever Forgive Me that did the trick for me. And no, sorry folks, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters’ A Star is Born isn’t even in the running as far as I am concerned.

Advertising

Based on Lee Israel’s book of the same name, Can You Ever Forgive Me is at once delightful and kind. A failed writer attempts to make a living out of forging literary letters of late authors. She embellishes them, tweaks them, makes them her own. Thus creating the masterpieces she once dreamt of carving out of a blank sheet under her own name. Known for her comic chops, Melissa McCarthy delivers the goods in a nuanced and well-crafted performance wherein she displays what she is capable of as an actor.

Not only are the performances convincing, what really makes Can You Ever Forgive Me stand out in the crowd is the fact that despite being a ‘serious’ film, it never takes itself too seriously, therefore helping the audience to weep and laugh with the heroine and her people.

And you know you have done a standup job when even the actors playing the roles of various booksellers and shop owners come across as people you might have exchanged a few words with in real life. Great casting, good writing, well-cut; Can You Ever Forgive Me scores on all fronts and comes pretty close to perfect.

Advertising

However, the buzz is strong for The Coen Brothers and Barry Jenkins, who bought different but important things to the table. A flair for action-comedy and beautiful tragedy, respectively. But where would we be without that nicely-balanced drama which Can You Ever Forgive Me presents its viewers with?