RJ Mitte revealed dark fate of his Breaking Bad character; Bryan Cranston remembers ‘sweet son’

While his loved ones, colleagues, and fans are still reeling from the shock of actor RJ Mitte’s death, his last interview, in which he spoke candidly about the eventual fate of his iconic Breaking Bad character, Walter White Jr, has drawn netizens’ attention. Although fans assume he and his sister, Holly White, have finally found peace and that Walter Jr might even have followed in his father’s footsteps, the actor said that won’t be the case, as they will be under constant police surveillance.

For those unfamiliar, Mitte played the only son of Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, a terminally ill high school teacher who descends into a secret life of crime, cooking crystal meth, in the widely acclaimed series Breaking Bad. He died by suicide in Brownsville, Texas at 34.

Must Read | Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte dies by suicide at 34

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‘Not in a good place’: RJ Mitte on Walter White Jr’s tragic reality

Admitting that many people often ask him what he thinks happened to Walter Jr and Holly, Mitte shared during an appearance on The Joe Vulpis Podcast that he doesn’t think they would be “in a good place” right now. “I don’t see that Skyler (Anna Gunn), Walt Jr and Holly are in the best position now,” he said.

“Everyone thinks that Walt Jr has got the money, and he is probably following in the footsteps (of his father). But, in reality, I see it more as sadness and despair,” Mitte pointed out.

He explained, “When the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) comes in — especially to a man like Walter White… like Heisenberg… who isn’t just some small nobody but a global distributor destroying millions of lives — they don’t just let the family go. They just don’t react with, ‘Okay, well he’s dead… he’s gone, y’all have a great life now.’ No; it’s like you’re under lock and key. They’re watching you.”

He further emphasised that Walter White’s family can’t benefit from anything he did either. Mitte said he instead thinks Walter Jr is “going to school and taking care of his mom and his little sister and kind of like a dead-end type job just trying to survive.”

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Bryan Cranston remembers his ‘sweet son’

Following RJ Mitte’s death, his Breaking Bad co-stars paid tribute to the actor. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, actor Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White, wrote, “I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad, has died. I met him when he was only 14 years old, when he was cast as Walter White Jr, a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm.”

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He continued, “Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never — ever — allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head-on with great determination. Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him — but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way. He was one of the stars of a hit TV show — but still a kid.”

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“That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor. He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organisation with a focus on helping the disabled community,” he shared.

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“All that promise and potential now is such a loss. It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago — figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future. But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed. I’ll miss you, son,” Cranston concluded.

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Aaron Paul, Dean Norris pay tribute to RJ Mitte

Actor Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, told The Hollywood Reporter, “I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you, my friend. You will be missed. And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that.”

Dean Norris, who depicted Walter Jr’s uncle Hank Schrader said, “Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking; I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family.”