Why Riz Ahmed ‘wants to be’ James Bond: ‘We all wish to be invincible, desirable, decisive’

Riz Ahmed has never played James Bond, nor has he ever auditioned for the role in real life. However, he has made up for it with Bait, the comedy-drama series he created and stars in.

The six-episode show features Riz as Shah Latif, a struggling actor from a West London Pakistani Muslim family who desperately wants to be the next Bond. Bait cannot be called autobiographical, technically; but it’s impossible not to spot a bit of Riz — or the several Riz-es one could find in many a place — in Shah Latif.

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As much as playing Bond is the audition of a lifetime for Shah, it is also an opportunity for him to escape being himself. Although he comes across as egoistic and pompous, with a cavalier attitude, the audience — having witnessed all his facets — can see that he is deeply insecure and uncomfortable in his own skin.

Even in real life, several actors have spoken about how they keep slipping into different characters to avoid being themselves. The same applies to Shah, and Bond is his opportunity to be someone he’s not. Yet, of all the iconic characters he or Riz Ahmed, as the creator, could have chosen, what made them pick Bond in particular?

Why Riz Ahmed chose James Bond for Bait

In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, the 43-year-old Oscar-winning British actor-musician broke down the rationale behind the creative choice. “It’s very interesting to me, in a way, because I think we all want to be James Bond. And what I mean by that is, we all want to be invincible, desirable, decisive, and indestructible. If you don’t think you’re good enough, then who is? It’s [Bond], the symbol and icon of alpha manhood, cinematic success, and the epitome of Britishness. It’s all the things Shah feels he is not, but Bond is,” Riz says.

Riz Ahmed with Guz Khan in Bait. (Credit: Courtesy of Prime) Riz Ahmed with Guz Khan in Bait. (Credit: Courtesy of Prime)

He explains, “Bond is a symbol of Shah wanting to be anything but himself. He just doesn’t believe he’s good enough. And that’s true for so many of us, which is what I meant when I said ‘we all want to be Bond.’ We all want to be a version of ourselves that’s almost unattainable. At the core, it’s a story about self-love. It’s about Shah going on a journey to try to accept who he really is rather than trying to be something he’s not.”

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Riz Ahmed on navigating existential crises

Interestingly, Bait goes beyond the narrative depth of typical comedy drama shows to explore the protagonist’s psychological and emotional layers, laying bare his vulnerabilities and greys. But in an era when stars are constantly under pressure to live up to certain images — created by fans, social media, or their own PR teams — how does Riz Ahmed deal with existential crises and stay true to himself, keeping his focus on his work?

Riz Ahmed with Sajid Hasan and Sheeba Chaddha in Bait. (Credit: Courtesy of Prime) Riz Ahmed with Sajid Hasan and Sheeba Chaddha in Bait. (Credit: Courtesy of Prime)

“If I knew how to do that, I wouldn’t have made Bait. We’re all trying to figure that out, aren’t we? We’re all trying to work out how to go through real crises, global crises, and personal crises. Anxiety is at an all-time high, and we are all constantly pretending to be something we’re not. We’re always putting out an image of ourselves, which is very different from the messy, vulnerable human underneath,” he says.

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The actor adds, “It’s that distance between who we really are and how we want to be seen that creates so much tension and anguish inside all of us. So, I wanted to explore that distance. I wanted to explore the difference between ‘who you really are and how you want to be seen.’ The people who truly see you for who you are, are family. That’s why family is such a big part of Bait because that’s the place where you can’t hide who you really are.”

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Also starring Sheeba Chaddha, Sajid Hasan, Guz Khan, Aasiya Shah, Weruche Opia, and Ritu Arya in key roles, Bait is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.