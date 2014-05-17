Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Rita Ora got scared by a fan

Rita Ora who nicknames her loyal fans Rita-bots, was concerned about her safety as the fan became aggressive.

By: Press Trust of India | London | Published: May 17, 2014 4:31:46 pm
Rita Ora says she was frightened by a fan. (Source: Reuters) Rita Ora says she was frightened by a fan. (Source: Reuters)
‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actress Rita Ora says she was frightened by a fan, who stalked her badly.

The 23-year-old actress, who nicknames her loyal fans Rita-bots, was concerned about her safety as the fan became aggressive, reported Contactmusic.

“There was one person in New York who scared me. He was following us everywhere. I had no idea how he got to places I was going to but he would and he always, always asked for a picture,” Rita said.

“But one day his camera fell on the floor while it was raining and I’ve never seen anyone turn so angry. That was weird – you give people what they want and then they go too far, and want to kill you,” she added.

