scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Watch Rihanna congratulate RRR team after she loses Golden Globe to Naatu Naatu, journalist says there was silence after Indian song won

Besides Original Song for Naatu Naatu, RRR was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category, which it lost to Argentina's Argentina 1985.

rihannaRihanna and the team of RRR at the Golden Globes. (Photo: Screenshot, Twitter/TeluguNagar)
Listen to this article
Watch Rihanna congratulate RRR team after she loses Golden Globe to Naatu Naatu, journalist says there was silence after Indian song won
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Fans and the team of Indian blockbuster RRR are euphoric after the movie won a Golden Globe in the Best Song category for Naatu Naatu. The composer MM Keeravani received the trophy on stage as his colleagues — director SS Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR — cheered him on from their table.

Soon after their win, pop singer Rihanna was seen congratulating the team as she walked by the RRR table with her partner ASAP Rocky. The Hollywood Reporter’s reporter Chris Gardner shared a video of the same writing, “THIS! Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category.”

Also Read |SS Rajamouli’s RRR loses Golden Globe for Best Non-English Language Film to Argentina 1985

RRR song “Naatu Naatu” was competing against Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Earlier, the journalist had tweeted that there was silence as Naatu Naatu was announced the winner as people had expected Rihanna to take home the trophy for her song Lift Me Up. His tweet read, “I think everyone was expecting Rihanna or Taylor…” Soon, a section of hurt RRR fans responded to his post, reminding him why it deserves the place of honour. One user commented, “Not Rihanna, Not Taylor my brother..You know Naatu?” The journalist wrote back, “I do know! I wasn’t being cruel, just reporting on the perceived reaction. Im sorry if it seemed otherwise but RRR is a phenomenon and I have no doubt it will spread more, and more people, like those here in the room, will embrace it and the music as days go on.”

The user then clarified himself in another tweet, “It wasn’t about you, sir. It was a moment from the actual song itself. Naatu Naatu. Just changed it to the current context on a lighter note. Mad respect for Rihanna. Not just for her singing but for her tweet during the farmers protest that rattled the world’s largest democracy.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Ozone hole, filling up now: What this means for climate action
Ozone hole, filling up now: What this means for climate action

Besides Original Song for Naatu Naatu, RRR was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category, which it lost to Argentina’s Argentina 1985.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 10:27 IST
Next Story

Rahul Gandhi starts Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Fatehgarh Sahib, takes a jab at BJP

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Golden Globes 2023 red carpet: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan arrive for the ceremony
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close