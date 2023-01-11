Watch Rihanna congratulate RRR team after she loses Golden Globe to Naatu Naatu, journalist says there was silence after Indian song won

Fans and the team of Indian blockbuster RRR are euphoric after the movie won a Golden Globe in the Best Song category for Naatu Naatu. The composer MM Keeravani received the trophy on stage as his colleagues — director SS Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR — cheered him on from their table.

Soon after their win, pop singer Rihanna was seen congratulating the team as she walked by the RRR table with her partner ASAP Rocky. The Hollywood Reporter’s reporter Chris Gardner shared a video of the same writing, “THIS! Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category.”

THIS! Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category. pic.twitter.com/8CM2seXFVd — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 11, 2023

RRR song “Naatu Naatu” was competing against Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Earlier, the journalist had tweeted that there was silence as Naatu Naatu was announced the winner as people had expected Rihanna to take home the trophy for her song Lift Me Up. His tweet read, “I think everyone was expecting Rihanna or Taylor…” Soon, a section of hurt RRR fans responded to his post, reminding him why it deserves the place of honour. One user commented, “Not Rihanna, Not Taylor my brother..You know Naatu?” The journalist wrote back, “I do know! I wasn’t being cruel, just reporting on the perceived reaction. Im sorry if it seemed otherwise but RRR is a phenomenon and I have no doubt it will spread more, and more people, like those here in the room, will embrace it and the music as days go on.”

I think everyone was expecting Rihanna or Taylor… pic.twitter.com/BMRchU74rC — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 11, 2023

It wasn’t about you, sir. It was a moment from the actual song itself. Naatu Naatu. Just changed it to the current context on a lighter note. Mad respect for Rihanna. Not just for her singing but for her tweet during the farmers protest that rattled the world’s largest democracy https://t.co/fVT7LfEWGo — Raghava (@belongs2raghu) January 11, 2023

The user then clarified himself in another tweet, “It wasn’t about you, sir. It was a moment from the actual song itself. Naatu Naatu. Just changed it to the current context on a lighter note. Mad respect for Rihanna. Not just for her singing but for her tweet during the farmers protest that rattled the world’s largest democracy.”

Besides Original Song for Naatu Naatu, RRR was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category, which it lost to Argentina’s Argentina 1985.