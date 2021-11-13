Ridley Scott calls superhero films ‘boring’: ‘Their scripts are not good’

Ridley Scott has joined the likes of Martin Scorsese, James Cameron, and Francis Ford Coppola in speaking against factory-made superhero films. The House of Gucci director, who has spoken negatively about comic-book based films before as well, was asked by Deadline about his main gripe with the genre.

He said bluntly, “Their scripts are not any f****ng good. I think I’ve done three great scripted superhero movies. One would be Alien with Sigourney Weaver. One would be f****ng Gladiator, and one would be Harrison Ford in (Blade Runner).”

Related Read | Francis Ford Coppola: Marvel movies are despicable

In the same interview, Scott, whose The Last Duel released last month, also said that superhero films are “f****ng boring as s**t.”

Scorsese had dismissed the superhero films, particularly from Marvel, as theme park rides and not cinema in an October 2019 interview with Empire. This sparked outrage and a Hollywood debate as to whether blockbusters are making it difficult for smaller-scale movies to survive in theatres.

Scorsese had then said, “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

He had reiterated the comments a month later in an opinion piece in the New York Times in more detail and clarified that his comments are a matter of “personal taste and temperament”.

“I know that if I were younger, if I’d come of age at a later time, I might have been excited by these pictures and maybe even wanted to make one myself,” he had said.