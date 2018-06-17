We still deal with homophobia: Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin said he decided to do The Assassination of Gianni Versace to bring some difference in society. Ricky Martin said he decided to do The Assassination of Gianni Versace to bring some difference in society.

Ricky Martin, who made his acting comeback with Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, says people are still homophobic. The singer, who came out in 2010, said he decided to do the FX series because he wants to do projects which can make some difference in the society.

“At this point in my life, I need to tell stories that make a difference… I was working with Ryan, incredible directors, great writers and, of course, an incredible group of actors that were there with me at all times, so all I wanted was to talk on behalf of those that aren’t being heard.”

“Unfortunately, nowadays, we still deal with homophobia and I think it’s not how he died, it’s why we allowed it to happen,” Martin told The Hollywood Reporter on portraying Antonio D’Amico, the partner of Gianni Versace in the series.

The 46-year-old singer said he developed a connection with the real D’Amico while preparing for his role. “He was very generous and he would tell me everything that he was feeling.”

Martin, who hid his sexuality from the public in fear that it would destroy his career, said he and Versace had the same struggle.

“He was being brave enough to come out of the closet and to introduce his partner in public. I tell you this and my heart sped up because I went through the same thing as a closeted gay man. Do you know how many lovers I had that I hid from the public that I did not allow anyone to see because I was afraid? Gianni Versace went through the same thing as well and for me, that was a lesson. You have to be strong, you have to be brave, you have to be yourself and you have to be proud of who you are and not be afraid,” he said.

