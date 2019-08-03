Kevin Hart’s Uptown Saturday Night remake to be helmed by Rick Famuyiwa

Filmmaker Rick Famuyiwa has been announced as the director of Uptown Saturday Night remake.

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart will headline the project, which hails from Warner Bros stable, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has penned the most recent draft of the script and he will also produce the movie.

A remake of the 1974 film of the same name, the film’s story follows two friends as they barely navigate the criminal underworld in order to retrieve a winning lottery ticket stolen during a robbery.

The original was directed by Sidney Poitier, who also starred in it along with Bill Cosby, Harry Belafonte and Calvin Lockhart.

Actor Will Smith and his Overbrook Entertainment partner James Lassiter are producing.

Famuyiwa, who has films such as Dope and Confirmation to his directing credits, most recently directed an episode of the highly anticipated Star Wars series The Mandalorian for Disney+.