Rick and Morty writer to pen Ant Man 3 for Marvel

Marvel Studios has roped in Jeff Loveness, the scribe of popular animated series Rick and Morty, to pen the screenplay for the third Ant-Man film.

Peyton Reed, who directed the first film Ant-Man in 2015 and then its 2018 sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, will return to helm the threequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Loveness boarded the project in the early days of the US shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has already started working on the screenplay.

Paul Rudd is coming back to reprise his superhero role of Scott Lang aka Ant-Man, while Evangeline Lilly will return as Hope van Dyne aka Wasp.

Disney-owned Marvel Studios is yet to announce a release date for the film.

