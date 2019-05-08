Toggle Menu
Richard Madden in talks to star in Marvel’s The Eternals

Richard Madden, best known for playing Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, will feature as Ikaris, a member of the human offshoot race known as the Eternals.

Richard Madden is the latest addition to the MCU film. (Photo: Richard Madden/ Twitter)

Bodyguard star Richard Madden is in negotiations to join Marvel Studio’s The Eternals.

According to Variety, the actor, best known for playing Robb Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, will feature as Ikaris, a member of the human offshoot race known as the Eternals.

Madden is the latest addition to the MCU film, which already has Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani on board.

Marvel declined to comment on the casting.

Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of The Eternals is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.

Chloe Zhao is directing the film from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is producing.

