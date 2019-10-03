Richard Jewell trailer: Bomber or saviour? Director Clint Eastwood examines the truth in his latest

The trailer of Clint Eastwood’s latest film Richard Jewell is out. Based on true events, the story of this crime drama focuses on Richard Jewell who first became a hero in the eyes of the media after he saved people from a bomb site. Things soon took a turn for the worse as authorities and the media started suspecting him to be the lone bomber.

Richard Jewell’s trailer is quite engrossing and plays out like a mystery. Produced and directed by Eastwood, the film stars Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm and Paul Walter Hauser.

The real-life story of Richard Jewell played out in the media and attracted a lot of attention. It was a classic case of trial by media and the film’s treatment too is based on the same premise.

The story of Richard Jewell was to be made into a film by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill earlier. This was soon after the two had collaborated on The Wolf of Wall Street. The project fell through and landed in Clint Eastwood’s lap.

The film is based on the Vanity Fair article American Nightmare—The Ballad of Richard Jewell by Marie Brenner. The writing credit in the film has been attributed to Billy Ray.

Clint Eastwood returns to direction after his 2018 films The 15:17 to Paris and The Mule.

Richard Jewell releases in December.