scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama’s 87th birthday celebration in Dharamshala. Watch video

Richard Gere‘s first brush with Tibetan Buddhism happened during his visit to India and Nepal in late 1970s.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 4:52:07 pm
richard gere dalai lama birthdayRichard Gere is a disciple of Dalai Lama. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Hollywood icon Richard Gere attended Dalai Lama’s 87th birthday celebration in Dharamshala on Wednesday. The American actor is a disciple of the Buddhist spiritual leader.

In several videos from the birthday celebrations, we see Gere partaking in the events with followers of the 14th Dalai Lama. “I was able to meet his Holiness Dalai Lama in Dharamshala 40 years ago, which clearly changed my life. So I am here today to commemorate and inaugurate this incredible building that houses his lifetime work,” the actor said.

The birthday celebrations were organised by the Central Tibetan Administration of Tibetan government in-exile. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also joined the celebration through video conferencing. As per PTI, Dalai Lama also inaugurated a library and museum in his hillside Indian headquarters.

Richard Gere‘s first brush with Tibetan Buddhism happened during his visit to India and Nepal in late 1970s. He became a practicing Buddhist after meeting Dalai Lama in India. The actor has since been an advocate for human rights in Tibet.

Best of Express Premium
Thor Love and Thunder movie review: Chris Hemsworth film strays far from ...Premium
Thor Love and Thunder movie review: Chris Hemsworth film strays far from ...
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...Premium
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33-month salary ov...Premium
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33-month salary ov...
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviourPremium
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviour
More Premium Stories >>

On the work front, Richard Gere was last seen in Three Christs.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Amsterdam to Poland, Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan Bawaal
From Amsterdam to Poland, Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement