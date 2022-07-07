Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama’s 87th birthday celebration in Dharamshala. Watch video

Hollywood icon Richard Gere attended Dalai Lama’s 87th birthday celebration in Dharamshala on Wednesday. The American actor is a disciple of the Buddhist spiritual leader.

In several videos from the birthday celebrations, we see Gere partaking in the events with followers of the 14th Dalai Lama. “I was able to meet his Holiness Dalai Lama in Dharamshala 40 years ago, which clearly changed my life. So I am here today to commemorate and inaugurate this incredible building that houses his lifetime work,” the actor said.

The birthday celebrations were organised by the Central Tibetan Administration of Tibetan government in-exile. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also joined the celebration through video conferencing. As per PTI, Dalai Lama also inaugurated a library and museum in his hillside Indian headquarters.

Actor Richard Gere joins the Dalai Lama’s birthday celebrations pic.twitter.com/X2PZ9Kjt7V — Reuters (@Reuters) July 6, 2022

Richard Gere‘s first brush with Tibetan Buddhism happened during his visit to India and Nepal in late 1970s. He became a practicing Buddhist after meeting Dalai Lama in India. The actor has since been an advocate for human rights in Tibet.

On the work front, Richard Gere was last seen in Three Christs.