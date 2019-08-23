Richard Curtis, Barbara Broccoli collaborating on docu-feature Harder Than You Think

Veteran screenwriter Richard Curtis is teaming up with James Bond films producer Barbara Broccoli for documentary feature Harder Than You Think.

To be directed by filmmakers Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, the film will chronicle the story of how the Paralympic Games grew from its post-war inception to become the world’s third-largest sporting event.

Curtis, the writer of films such as Notting Hill, Four Weddings & a Funeral and most recently Yesterday, will executive produce the docu-feature with Broccoli, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

US Paralympian Tatyana McFadden and former International Paralympic Committee CEO Xavier Gonzalez will also serve as executive producers.

John Battsek and Greg Nugent will produce.

HTYT Films have financed the film, which is set to be released in 2020 in the run-up to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo