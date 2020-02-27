Knives Out director Rian Johnson reveals Apple’s ‘no iPhone for villain’ policy

Rian Johnson revealed Apple’s strict policy with reference to his recent film Knives Out. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Rian Johnson revealed Apple’s strict policy with reference to his recent film Knives Out. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Filmmaker Rian Johnson has revealed that tech giant Apple has mandated that villains or bad guys in films cannot be shown using its flagship product, iPhone.

In a video interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson discussed a scene from his recent murder mystery, Knives Out.

In the scene, all the members of a family have iPhones, barring one character who is revealed to be the killer in the film’s climax.

Johnson said, “I don’t know if I should say this or not. Not because it’s lascivious or something, but because it’s gonna screw me on the next mystery movie that I write.”

“But forget it, I’ll say it, it’s very interesting. Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies, but, and this is very pivotal, if you’re ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera,” the filmmaker added.

Knives Out, which released in November last year, featured an ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell and Christopher Plummer.

