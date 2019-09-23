Rian Johnson on new Star Wars trilogy: Lucasfilm still figuring out their schedule

Filmmaker Rian Johnson has revealed that he has no idea when Lucasfilm intends to start production on his already-announced new Star Wars trilogy.

The director, who helmed the franchise’s 2017 blockbuster The Last Jedi, said he may begin work on another project in the run-up to the sci-fi movie.

Asked for an update on Star Wars, Johnson told the Evening Standard, “The truth is they’re still figuring out their schedule, their game plan. If it’s possible for me to squeeze in another film before or while working on that, I will.”

In 2017, it was announced the director said he will be making a new trilogy for the Lucasfilm after the current series wraps post this year’s “The Rise of Skywalker”. Last month, he revealed he will explore the stories of new characters.

His trilogy will be separate from the one being developed by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D B Weiss.

Johnson’s latest directorial is Knives Out, which features an ensemble cast of Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield and Katherine Langford.