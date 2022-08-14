scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Revisiting Tom Cruise’s hilarious dying routine in Edge of Tomorrow: ‘If you hate Tom, he dies like 200 times’ | Scene Stealer

Today, we revisit the wonderful comedy routine of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise in the underrated action spectacle Edge of Tomorrow.

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 8:34:37 am
tom cruiseTom Cruise in a still from Edge of Tomorrow.

More often than not, we wonder why any superstar becomes the way they are. They peak, thanks to a bunch of successful films and they of course have the talent, charisma and energy to hold your attention throughout a movie. But they are humans too, so they fail as well, and once they have been around for a long time, you start to take them for granted. In fact, as they age, you wonder if they have it in them to still deliver a fun, engaging entertainer? Like most big stars, Tom Cruise has also been through that drill, those stages of extreme success and limelight and then seeing more than a few failures.

However, every once in a while, Cruise surprises us by reinventing himself as that same action hero in that very same action genre he has been doing for decades. Just a twist here, and a twist there to that action hero stereotype, and he is seen playing the lead in a big-budget Hollywood spectacle one more time. One of my favourite Tom Cruise performances is from the 2014 release Edge of Tomorrow, also starring the talented Emily Blunt.

Helmed by Doug Liman and penned by the trio of Christopher McQuarrie, Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, the action-thriller is ‘full paisa-vasool’. Unfortunately, I saw it after it released in theatres. But Edge of Tomorrow is meant to be consumed on the big screen. The visuals, the aliens, the monsters and its grandeur cry for a big-screen experience. In the movie, Tom plays the unwitting ‘administrator’ guy who is sent to the field to contain the alien invasion which has cost the lives and livelihood of many across the globe. Tom’s William Cage is a reluctant warrior. In fact, throughout the first hour of the movie, he is barely a courageous human being, who does his best to get out of the tricky spot, but alas, fate had other plans.

Now finding himself in a war he had no wish to participate in, eventually William’s survival instincts kick in, only to quickly realise that he cannot really die due to some glitch. In that war, he finds Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Blunt), who has also experienced the same thing in recent past. The two develop an unlikely friendship where they vow to save the world by giving it their all.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar HandshakePremium
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar Handshake
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...Premium
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...
Also Read |How Tom Cruise clawed his way back to the top with the weirdest character of his career

While the VFX is great and the performances are on point, what really steals the show are the comedic bits in the film, especially when Tom’s William keeps dying. In a brilliant, never-ending, loopy kind of twist, death, an otherwise awful and gloomy scenario, is transformed into a humorous bit. Tom apparently dies a record 36 times during the course of the film, and each time it is as novel and hilarious as the last.

Speaking about the same, Tom Cruise had said during an earlier media interaction, “I found it very very funny. First of all, playing this unlikely hero, this guy, it was so much fun. On set we were devising how many ways my character could die, it became like a bugs bunny kind of situation.”

Before the film’s release, while conversing with The Guardian, director Doug Liman had confirmed Tom’s death and lightly said, “If you love Tom Cruise, you see him giving a genius performance, and if you hate Tom Cruise he dies like 200 times in the movie.”

Advertisement

All I can say is, listen to Doug and watch the movie on Netflix, YouTube or Amazon Prime Video, if you haven’t already.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 08:34:37 am

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'

3

Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

4

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

5

Chandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for ‘largest human image of waving national flag’

Featured Stories

Bhai, are you listening?
Bhai, are you listening?
25 yrs of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
25 yrs of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Rushdie’s attacker
Hadi Matar

Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Rushdie’s attacker

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
China’s ambassador to India

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'

For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

For Indian women cricket’s latest star, PM praise: ‘peace of Shimla, smile of mountains’

Final joints in place in world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab

Final joints in place in world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

For better compliance, tech transfer, Govt to ease data localisation norms
Digital India Bill

For better compliance, tech transfer, Govt to ease data localisation norms

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant

Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant

How Old Delhi sweet shops played a role in country’s freedom struggle

How Old Delhi sweet shops played a role in country’s freedom struggle

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

sunny leone family rakhi
Inside Sunny Leone’s kids Nisha, Noah, and Asher’s Raksha Bandhan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement