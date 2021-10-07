Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City trailer: A zombie apocalypse kicks off the reboot

The trailer of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is here, and the makers claim that fear is going to be “contagious” this time. Inspired by the hit survival horror games, it brings the hugely popular franchise back to its origin. And to begin with, the reboot introduces fans to its primary location – Raccoon City, that’s on the edge due to a zombie apocalypse.

The trailer hints that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City blends the plots of the first two games closely. “Every story has a beginning. Discover the origin of evil,” the first lines in the trailer uttered by Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario) hints at her sole motive to expose the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation.

The synopsis of the film reads, “Returning to the origins of the massively popular Resident Evil franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.”

Also starring Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue, and Neal McDonough. Written and directed by Johannes Roberts, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will release in theaters on November 24.