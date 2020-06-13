Relic trailer: This Emily Mortimer starrer horror film looks terrifying

Relic is directed by Natalie Erika James. (Photo: IFC Films) Relic is directed by Natalie Erika James. (Photo: IFC Films)

The trailer of Relic starring Emily Mortimer is out. It is a haunted house movie which also stars Robyn Nevin and Bella Heathcote. Japanese-Australian filmmaker and screenwriter Natalie Erika James has directed this movie in her debut and James and Christian White have penned the screenplay

The film is about a sinister supernatural presence that is behind the haunting of a remote house inhabited by a family matriarch Edna (Robyn Nevin). She goes missing, and her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) arrive to find her.

The trailer suggests this is a slow-burn horror-thriller that tries to tell a layered story using means which are not always supernatural in nature. Sure, ghosts are scary, but a few rare films evoke that bona fide sense of terror that leaves us reeling even when the film is over. Things like isolation, loneliness, grief, alienation and so on are way more frightening anything that imagination can conjure.

Relic also does not appear to be using jump scares. It seemingly builds tension slowly but surely à la Hereditary and Babadook.

Relic premiered at Sundance Film Festival and holds a perfect 100 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes after 13 reviews.

