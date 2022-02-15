scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Must Read

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, each actor will be responsible for one hour of the three-hour Academy Awards broadcast, airing live on ABC on March 27.

By: AP | Los Angeles |
February 15, 2022 8:46:45 am
Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda SykesThis combination of photos shows Regina Hall, from left, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, who are in final talks to host the 94th Academy Awards. (AP Photo)

After three years without a host, the Oscars are reportedly making up for lost time with three hosts for this year’s awards: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are in final talks to host the 94th Academy Awards, Variety reported Monday.

Reports say that each actor will be responsible for one hour of the three-hour broadcast, airing live on ABC on March 27. Neither the academy nor representatives for Schumer, Hall and Sykes immediately responded to request for comment by The Associated Press. The hosts will be confirmed Tuesday morning on Good Morning America.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Girls Trip producer Will Packer is producing this year’s ceremony. Hall has been in several of Packer’s movies, including Think Like a Man and Little.

The show is hoping to rebound from the dismal viewership of last year’s broadcast, which was both an all-time low and the norm for pandemic-era awards shows. In addition to bringing back starry hosts and bumping the best picture nominees to a set ten, the Academy is also hoping to spike interest through social media voting for a “fan favorite” movie that will be announced during the show, as well as a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles for the ceremony.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn 11 celebrity photos
Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 15: Latest News

Advertisement