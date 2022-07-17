scorecardresearch
Rege Jean Page lavishes praise on Dhanush, compares him to Batman: ‘The grace and style is something to behold…’

Rege Jean-Page showered praise on his Gray Man co-star Dhanush and compared him to Batman.

The Gray Man actors Rege Jean-Page and Jessica Henwick are in awe of their co-star Dhanush from the film. In a recent interview, Page lavished praise on Dhanush, while Jessica said that he has ‘quiet power’ and she ‘wants’ that level of charisma.

Page said, “The grace and style and badassery of that man, is something to be behold and that’s going to be a thunderbolt in the film. If Batman was twice as badass, then he might get halfway to where Dhanush is in in this film.” Jessica chipped in, “Dhanush was amazing. He has quiet power and I want that.”

Also Read |Dhanush has a message for all action movie fans in the new The Gray Man featurette: ‘You’re in for a feast’

The Gray Man cast has had only overflowing praises for Dhanush. In an earlier interview with The Quint, Ryan Gosling called him ‘incredible’ and said that he never made a mistake, to the point of being inhuman. “He is a great actor and has such an amazing presence on screen. He is so precise, he never made a mistake. We shot this fight sequence and we reshot it multiple times. It underwent so many different incarnations. Dhanush never made a mistake, and it seemed inhuman. He is so funny and charming. The biggest difficulty was pretending to be enemies, because I just liked him so much,” he said.

At a press conference, Dhanush was asked how he landed the project and whether he already knew the Russo Brothers prior to this. Dhanush answered, “I don’t know how I ended up in this film.  He explained further,  “The casting agency in India told me that they have a Hollywood project for me. They said it is a big film. So I said okay. I asked which film, what film? They said it is a big film. So I said alright, and it can’t get bigger than this.”

The Gray Man promises to be a gripping cat-and-mouse chase as Ryan Gosling plays a CIA operative who is now on the run, and Chris Evan’s Loyd Hansel is determined to take him down. The film is directed by the Russo Brothers.

