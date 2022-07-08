scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell to star in untitled wedding comedy

The plot details of Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell-starrer have been kept under wraps but the premise involves two weddings that are booked at the same venue on the same weekend.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
July 8, 2022 7:00:00 am
Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell's project has landed at Amazon Studios. (Photos: reesewitherspoon/Instagram, downhill_movie/Instagram)

Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are set to headline a wedding comedy from director Nick Stoller. According to Variety, the untitled project has landed at Amazon Studios and it will be produced by Ferrell, Witherspoon and Stoller through their respective banners.

The plot details have been kept under wraps but the premise involves two weddings that are booked at the same venue on the same weekend.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Ferrell will produce the project with Jessica Elbaum through his banner Gloria Sanchez, while Witherspoon is producing with Lauren Neustadter via Hello Sunshine with the company’s Ashley Strumwasser serving as an executive producer.

Stoller, known for films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Five-Year Engagement and Neighbors, will produce through Global Solutions along with partner Conor Welch.

Best of Express Premium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accountsPremium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accounts
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviourPremium
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviour
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciaryPremium
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciary
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...Premium
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

neetu
As Neetu Kapoor turns 64, her best photos with Rishi, Ranbir, Riddhima
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement